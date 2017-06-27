Ali-Gabass Speaks Fom Prison; I Miss Celebrating Ramadan..

Related Stories Incarcerated medical doctor, Sulley Ali-Gabass has said he yearns for the day he will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities with his family back home.



The disgraced medical doctor, who is serving a 25-year-old jail term for defilement broke his silence for the first time since he started serving his term some two years ago at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.



An Accra Circuit Court found the former senior medical officer of the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region guilty, of defiling a 16-year old boy and subsequently sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment.



He was, however, acquitted and discharged on the second count of unnatural carnal knowledge.



The judge, Rita Budu, said the maximum sentence was imposed, to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to indulge in same.



Speaking in an interview with Joy News from his prison cells, Dr. Sulley Ali-Gabass said he misses observing the feast that ends the Holy month of the Islamic calendar.



“Back at home I used to organize small parties for my neighbors [both the Christians and muslims] so we enjoy [but] all these are memories that we cherish which we cannot do here,” he said.



He said although authorities at the prison tried their best to make them participate in the month-long fasting and prayer sessions to observe the Ramadan, the feel is never the same.



“You can’t compare it [celebrating Ramadan at the prison] to celebrating Eid with your nuclear family [and] extended family when you visit each other and all that. So those nostalgic feelings definitely will overwhelm you at a point during the celebrations".



Although Dr. Ali-Gabass insists he did not commit the crime, he believes, however, Allah has a reason for putting him in jail.



Video below-









