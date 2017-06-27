Ghanaian Undergraduate Student Drowns In USA

Related Stories A Ghanaian undergraduate student, Francis Adusei Manu, at Colorado School of Mines (CSM), USA passed on Wednesday, June 21, during the school’s organized field session.



He was a final year student pursuing BSc in Petroleum Engineering. Francis planned to graduate in December this year.



He was drowned in a reservoir (Lake) close to Utah around 5pm and the professional divers found the body around 8:20 pm.



According to the Dean of Students, he was swimming in the reservoir with other students. Very horrible.



The school communicated to the family in Atlanta and also to the CSM community. The family members arrived in Colorado on Friday and went through the needed processes to identify the body and arranged for its transportation to Atlanta.



Although the school is on vacation, a small memorial service was organized for him so that few of his friends around, especially the Africans could meet the family and share some memories.



The final funeral rites will be taken place at Atlanta, where the family lives. The date for the final funeral rites will be announced later.