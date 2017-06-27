Confusion Rocks Teacher Training Colleges Over Feeding Grants

Related Stories There is currently ongoing confusion at the various Teacher Training Colleges across the country over disparities in the release of feeding grants.



Mynewsgh.com gathers that although the feeding grants for the Colleges were released last week and students in already existing Colleges of Education have received full payment, only level 100 and 200 students in newly absorbed Colleges of Education have received feeding grants for one semester.



Our source said ” last week, we heard the feeding fee is in for the newly absorbed colleges but only Level 100s and 200s have received 1 semester each.



Meanwhile level 100, 200, 300 students and newly posted trained teachers in the already existing 38 colleges all had the feeding fee. Level 300s of newly absorbed colleges didn’t receive a pesewa”.



Meanwhile, there is confusion brewing between final year students of the Dambai College of Education and Management of the school over an alleged decision by the school’s authorities to deduct GHC 385.00 from their feeding grants.



Reports suggest that the students who are currently on attachment (teaching practice) have picketed infront of the college’s accounts office to protest against the management’s decision.



Mynewsgh.com gathers from students that the GH¢380.00 that the management wants to deduct from their two-semester’s feeding grant which has just been released was part of their 2017 bill (GH¢763.00) which they have already paid.



“We can’t just understand what is going on. That GH¢385.00 they want to deduct from the feeding grant was part of the 2017 February bill (GH¢763.00), which we have already cleared before we had access to our results.”



Efforts to reach the Principal of the school have proven futile.





