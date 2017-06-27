Man Burnt Alive In The Northern Region

Related Stories Mawuli, a chainsaw operator who plies his trade in Damongo, the capital of the West Gonja district of the Northern Region, has been burnt to death in his room.



The incident occurred last week. The remains have been deposited at the Damongo Government Hospital mortuary.



His colleague chainsaw operator, Seth Kwaku Tawiah (Beautiful), who narrated the incident in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday June 27, said Mawuli had recently had a confrontation with some people in the community over a chainsaw equipment.



The matter was finally settled. However, on that same day some persons were suspected to have set him alight in his room while he slept.



“They went into his room and killed him. They poured petrol on him and set him ablaze. He had a misunderstanding with some people over a chainsaw machine but we settled that. But I suspect that they are the same people who have killed him,” he said.



He added that the police had arrested two suspects in connection with the matter and were helping with investigations.