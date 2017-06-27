Chief Exhumes Corpse For Dodging Communal Labour

Related Stories Nana Twum Barimah V, the chief of Assin Dansame in the Assin North municipality of the Central Region, has ordered for the remains of one Koo Emma, a native of the town, to be exhumed hours after his burial in the town's cemetery.



According to Nana Twum Barima V, the deceased was not attending communal labour when he was alive.



Reports say Nana Twum Barima V had warned Koo Emma several times when he was alive that he would not be allowed to be buried in the community upon his demise, a threat the chief carried out when Koo Emma died and was buried on Monday, 26 June, 2017.



Upon his orders, the corpse was exhumed on the same day angering the family of the late Koo Emma.





