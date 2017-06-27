Tigo Internship Programme Enrolls Sixty Tertiary Students For 2017

Related Stories For the second year in a row, Ghana’s CIMG Telecom Company of the Year, is running the Tigo Internship Programme which empowers young students and graduates to develop their skills and introduce them to the professional environment.



TIP as it is referred to among students attracted over 600 applications from various tertiary schools including KNUST, University of Ghana, GIMPA, UPSA and the Pentecost University just to mention a few.



60 interns were selected after detailed review of their video resumé anda one-on-one interview. They have since started work and have been assigned to various departments including Corporate Affairs, Tigo Business, Commercial, Mobile Financial Services, Engineering and Human Resources.



They were taken through a three-day orientation programme on Tigo’s mission, vision, and core values.



Welcoming them, the Human Resource Director for Tigo, Beryl Appiah-Hammond, urged them to make the most of the opportunity. “Take advantage of this and learn from some of the best talents we have in this business and the industry. We are going to offer you the opportunity to have one-on-one sessions with some of the leaders in this business – ask questions, seek guidance and knowledge”, she emphasized.



An intern for Tigo Business, Hadassah AngoBediako,was grateful for the opportunity and hoped to acquire business knowledge and career guidance from the TIP programme.



The 2017 Tigo Internship Programme will run for three months.