Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebration in Kumasi Turns Tragic; Teenager Shot In The Head

Osman sustained the gunshot wound after he refused to hand over his mobile phone to the suspected armed robbers Related Stories A teenager has been shot in the head by unknown assailants on Tuesday night at an event to mark the Eid-Ul-Fitr in Kumasi.



Unconfirmed reports indicate that the teenager has died from his head injuries.



Nurudeen Mohammed reports that the teenager, identified only as Osman, sustained the gunshot wound after he refused to hand over his mobile phone to the suspected armed robbers who had been seizing phones belonging to celebrants at the event.



Earlier, the Manhyia hospital said, they were incapacitated to provide medical treatment to Osman due to the extent of his injury.



The attackers are said to have fired the shot that hit Osman's head from the dark. Source: myjoyonline.com