No Case For Akua Donkor Robbers

Lawyers for two of the four persons who allegedly robbed Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), have served notice to file for no case.



In the view of Vincent Aikins, lawyer for two of the accused persons – Banabas Kayase, driver/secretary of the party and Opoku Agyemang, trader – his clients have no case to answer.



According to him, his clients were not mentioned in the evidence-in-chief of the fifth prosecution witness in the trial.



No Case



As a result, the senior lawyer indicated that he would not have any questions for the witness who was due for further cross-examination by him.



He said he had been compelled by the turn of events to file for no case for his clients.



The two are in the dock with Razak Shaibu, a member of the GPRTU Task Force and Yakubu Yusif, trader and the Central Regional chairman of the GFP, over alleged robbery of the controversial founder of the party.



The prosecution said the accused persons, at about 2:30 am at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra on December 30, 2016, and at Taifa in Accra, conspired to rob the GFP 2016 flag bearer at gunpoint and snatched her travelling bag containing plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, voter ID card, $30,000 and GH¢3,000.



Two other accomplices – Joe and Nuamah aka Lion – have since been on the run.



Case Closed



Meanwhile, the prosecution, led by Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, yesterday informed the court presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, that the prosecution had closed it case.



In all, five witnesses, including the complainant – Madam Akua Donkor – Detective Sergeant Jonas Ghebe and the case investigator, took turns to testify in the case which was interspersed with drama.



The court has given the lawyer up till July 10 to file the said submission of no case while the court rules on the application on July 13.



Earlier, Mr. Aikins had requested for two weeks to take time to write the submission.