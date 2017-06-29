Teachers Reminded To Avoid Canning In Schools

Related Stories Mr Isaac Asamoah, Training and Development Officer of Kpone Katamanso District, has urged teachers and parents to avoid canning children as a disciplinary measure.



He said they could use other forms of punishment which would not be injurious to the children.



Mr Asamoah gave the advice at a day’s seminar for teachers and parents organised by SOS Children’s Villages Ghana under its “Family Strengthening Programme”, at Mataheko in the Ningo/Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.



It was attended by head teachers, members of Parent-Teacher Associations, teachers and members of School Management Committees drawn from public basic schools in Kpone Katamanso and Ningo/Prampram Districts.



Mr Asamoah asked teachers to create an atmosphere, which would enable the students to approach them whenever they were in difficulty to ensure the promotion of teaching and learning in the schools.



Madam Mary Yawavi Korgbor, Girls’ Education Officer of Kpone Katamanso District reminded teachers of the law that banned canning in schools and said anyone who flouted it could be prosecuted.



She said canning of children could harm them and sometimes destroy their lives in future by making them incapacitated and therefore it must be avoided.



Mr Dziedzom Owusu-Agbe, a Project Officer of the Family Strengthening Programme of the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana, advised parents and teachers to adopt nice ways to draw children to their side and point to them where they have gone wrong after disciplining them.