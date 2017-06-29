Graduate Enlistment Not Curtailed – Police

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has announced to the public that its enlistment programme for graduates who wish to join the law enforcement body has not been halted.



The police said on Wednesday, June 28 that it wished to “assure graduate applicants into the police service that the delay does not mean the process has been truncated”.



The service, therefore, entreated applicants “to exercise patience” as it expedites processes.



The police said it would contact shortlisted “applicants at an appropriate time once the process is completed”.





