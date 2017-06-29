Rabies Dog Kills Four-Year-Old Boy

Related Stories A four-year-old boy has died of human rabies at the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipal Hospital in the Western Region.



The deceased, Benard Bentum was attacked a month and half ago by a female dog (bitch) and a puppy whilst he went to buy bread for himself at Simpa in the Tarkwa Nsueam Constituency.



The deceased parents first took him to the Simpa Health Center for treatment when the incident happened on May 10, but his condition got worse.



They therefore proceeded to the Apinto Government Hospital on June 19 to enable him undergo further examination as he sustained injuries on both shoulders.



Mr. Emmanuel Affelkum, Municipal Director of Health Service in charge of Tarkwa Nsueam, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the deceased was referred to the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipal Hospital on June 20 and the health officer in charge who attended to him suspected rabies based on clinical signs.



He said his office invited officers from the veterinary services department to help them address the situation, but the deceased passed away whiles on admission.



Meanwhile information gathered by the GNA indicates that the deceased' s mother who is heavily pregnant together with six other family members who came into contact with the deceased whist he was ill needed urgent treatment to prevent any death from occurring.