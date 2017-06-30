Quiz Mistress’ Bag Stolen After Science & Maths Quiz Final

Related Stories The hand bag belonging to quiz mistress Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann was stolen at the National Theatre after the final of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



The stolen bag contained her phone, ID card, car keys and keys to her house, and a few other items.



She realised her bag was missing after she presented the trophy to contestants from the Prempeh College, winners of this year’s competition.



Meanwhile, Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region has be crowned winners of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz organised at the National Theatre in Accra.



They beat closest rivals St Thomas Aquinas with a two-point difference.



At the end of the competition, Prempeh college had 53 points while Aquinas had 51 points.



Adisadel College had a disappointing 31 points.



Quiz Madam, Dr Kaufmann said to Adisadel College: “You did your best but it was a difficult battle for you.”



This is the fourth win for Prempeh at the competition, just a win behind Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) who have won it for five record times.



All the semifinalists will be given GHS10,000 each out of which GHS5,000 goes to the school, GHS2,500 goes to the contestants and 2,500 goes to the teachers. Adisadel College gets a cash prize of GHS20,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank for placing third.



St Thomas Aquinas SHS got GHS30,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank. Prempeh College who won the competition got GHS 40,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank.





