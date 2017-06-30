Wanted Criminal Arrested In Ashanti Region

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a wanted criminal Yaw Boateng, 37 years old known as Ogu alias Ajangugya who was declared wanted two and half years ago in the Ashanti Region.



The Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Ken Yeboah briefing the media named Seventeen (17) other wanted criminals.



They are Killer, Baby last , Solo, Adela Hamidu, Abdulai, Tofik (Medownwodown/Wadada occasionally seen at Aboabo), Kofi from Puano, Azumah Yahaya from Wa, Mallam Lawyer from Chiraa, Salou alias AK, Tanko Ex-convict, Issah Pozo, Bonty Killer alias Wunda/ Hyundai, Kwaku Sasraku, Nana Yaw alias Terrible West and Dragon.



DCOP Ken Yeboah appealed to the general public to volunteer information that can lead to the arrest of the following persons who are still on their wanted list.



In a related development, The Ashanti Divisional Police Command on Wednesday June 28, 2017 arrested two (2) suspected armed robbers at their hideout at the Asante Akropong near Abuakwa a suburb of Kumasi for their involvement in series of robberies at Kejetia and its environs. The two (2) suspects are Obediaba Joseph, 19 years and Salisu Yakubu, 20 years.



The Police Commander DCOP Ken Yeboah briefing the media said the Divisional Command had intelligence that the above suspects have in their possession some weapons and ammunitions which they keep in their rooms at Atonsu which they use for their criminal activities.



He added the Police patrol team armed with the above information proceeded to the said house and arrested the suspects Obediaba Joseph, 19 years and Salisu Yakubu, 20 years.



An immediate search conducted in their room revealed two (2) Mark 3 rifles, ten (10) AA live cartridges, eight (8) live ammunition and a hood (face mask).



DCOP Ken Yboah said when the suspects were interrogated, Salisu Yakubu claimed ownership of the weapons and the ammunition.



The second suspect Obediaba also confessed to police that about two (2) weeks ago he and three others, names not yet known robbed a woman of her Four Thousands cedis (Ghc 4000) at Kejetia and shared the booty among themselves.



Both suspects have been charged with preparation “To wit” Robbery and Possession of fire arms without lawful permission and are being processed to court.





