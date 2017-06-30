Family Neglects KG Pupil With HIV In Koforidua

Related Stories A family at Koforidua Effiduase has neglected a 7-year-old KG pupil infected with HIV through birth.



Investigation by Ultimate News Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah indicates that, the family members have shirked their responsibility of taken good care of the victim and his two other young siblings who are currently staying with their aged granny.



The mother after she was tested positive, abandoned the children and disappeared from the family house years ago and has since not returned.



The family believes she is dead. Meanwhile, fathers of the three children have also disappeared.



Since family members realized the mother of the three children had HIV/AIDS, they have dumped and stigmatized against the children.



Due to financial difficulty, the grandmother of the victims could not send them to hospital for HIV/AIDS test and subsequently put on anti-retroviral drugs.



It took the intervention of a community health nurse, Dorothy Amaninbea, who got wind of the situation and took the the children for HIV testing.



The results showed that, the two elder siblings were HIV negative however, the 7- year old is HIV positive.



He has since been put on anti- retroviral drug but in a poor living condition.

Stigmatization



The seven year old KG pupil is being stigmatized in the community and his school following announcement by his Auntie in the school.



The Auntie reportedly stormed the school to inform his teacher that ,the boy is HIV positive hence should be handled with care . Since then, the information has gone viral in School.



The teacher of the victim is alleged to have been stigmatizing against the pupil ,but the school has denied this allegation.



Meanwhile, one of the siblings has dropped out of school recently.



Speaking to Ultimate News, the New Juaben Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service, Mr.Kwame Ofori said GES will investigate the allegation of stigmatization against the pupil since it amounts to ethical breach.