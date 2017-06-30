I'm Still At Post - BOST MD

Related Stories The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company, Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng has denied reports suggesting he has resigned to make way for investigations into the sale of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina and ZUP OIL.



According to him, he was still at post and even chaired a management meeting on Friday with all heads of department at BOST in attendance.



Some media reports hinged on a purported resignation letter said to have been signed by Mr Obeng and circulating on social media suggested he has offered to step aside.



But denying the speculation, Nana Akua Adobea Obeng in charge of public relations for BOST said in a radio interview on Asempa FM that it was not true Mr Obeng has resigned or stepped aside.



She said it was also not true that Mr Obeng was under any form of pressure to resign to step aside.



She said Mr Obeng would continue to hold office until President Akufo-Addo decides otherwise.



