Court Remands Man Over Alleged Visa Fraud

A man accused of swindling another person of his cash of GHȼ18,000.00 under the pretext of securing for his niece a visa to travel to the United States (US) has been remanded in custody by the Asante-Mampong District Magistrate Court.

Richard Atakorah pleaded not guilty and was ordered to make his next appearance on Friday, July 14.

Police Chief Inspector James Amoah told the court presided over by Mr. Godwin Kpogli, that the crime was committed in March, last year.

A niece of the complainant, Mr. Emmanuel Osei Tutu, had won American lottery but denied visa.

The accused on hearing this approached the complainant and convinced him that he was well connected and could secure a visa for the lady.

He took a fee of GHȼ18,000.00 from him together with the passport and other documents of the niece, Miss Ruth Opoku.

Atakorah later returned the passport and the other documents with a firm promise that the visa was going to be ready soon.

The prosecution said the accused then went into hiding and was not seen again until the complainant received information that he has been arrested for a similar offence.

A formal report was subsequently made the police and he confessed to the crime.

He, however, disputed the amount stated, claiming that he collected GHȼ300.00 but not GHȼ18,000.00.