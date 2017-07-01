‘Vigilante Groups are Threat to Rule of Law’

Mr Michael Zewu Glover, the Volta Regional President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has observed that the emergence of vigilantes and acts of mob injustices were confronting the rule of law in the country.

He said the attack on a Magistrate in Kumasi and the lynching of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama by a mob at Denkyira-Obuasi were unacceptable in a country that valued its laws.

Mr Glover made the observation at the first ever Remembrance Day celebration of the three Justices of the High Court murdered 35 years ago.

He said the celebration had become relevant in the wake of “new emerging challenges that threatened to shake the foundations of our assumptions about global security and world peace”.

Mr Glover cautioned against the "newest trend of using social media to mount scurrilous attacks on judges”.

Mr Glover said though citizens had the right to critique judgements of the courts, it was unacceptable to criticise in a language that was “sensational and abusive” with the aim of inciting public disaffection to undermine the integrity of the judicial system.

He said as the country remembered the martyred, it was important to learn from the service of the three and the ideals of the rule of law that they "gallantly" guarded.

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, called for the respect of the rule of law and assured judges in the Region of their safety.

He said the law rested in the bosom of judges, whose work would not be interfered with.