‘Save Our Younger Ones,’ - Prisons Inmates Appeal

Inmates of the Ho Central Prisons, have appealed to parents to take extra care of their younger brothers and sisters back home and to protect them so that they would not find themselves at the wrong side of the law.

Sampson Tay, an inmate, who made the appeal on behalf of his 484 colleagues serving various terms for different offences said, most of them ended up at the prisons due to lack of parental care, guidance and control.

He, therefore, called on parents, especially mothers as well as churches to provide the needed support for the young ones in the society so they would grow to become useful adults.

He said: “Most of us have regretted our actions, which led us here but it is too late for us.”

These came to light when the Pastors and Spouses Association of the Global Evangelical Church donated assorted items worth about GHc5,000.00 to the Prisons as part of activities to mark their retreat in Ho.

The items included bags of rice, maize, beans, gari, salt, tinned tomatoes, tinned fish, and cooking oil, cartons of soap, sanitary pads and drinks.

Mrs Enyonam Ganyo-Tefe, the Second Vice President of the Association, who led the delegation in an exhortation to the inmates, told the inmates never to give up on themselves as God did not give up on them.

She said Apostle Paul in the Bible was in prison when he wrote several of his epistles to some churches, which have now become part of the New Testament in the Bible which we use today.

She urged the inmates to leverage on all the opportunities that the prisons offered in order to unleash the numerous potentials that God had deposited in them.

Mrs Ganyo Tefe said just as Joseph in the Bible came out from prison to become a prime minister, there was hope for them if they gave their lives to Jesus Christ and repented from their sins.

Chief Superintendent Wilson Sallah, second in command of the facility, who received the items on behalf of the Service, registered their appreciation to the Association for the depth of love exhibited.