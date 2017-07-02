Bui Dam Disaster: 8 Persons Still Missing After Rescuers Recover Wrecked Boat

A search and rescue team deployed to Bui Dam accident scene Saturday recovered the wrecked boat with dead mammals in it with no hope for the remaining eight who went missing.

The eight were reportedly among 33 persons onboard the boat that capsized in the Bui reservoir in the morning of Friday, near an upstream village called Accra Town, after it developed a fault with its outboard motor.

The Ghana Navy led-Search mission has so far found 25 of the passengers being saved, with the remaining eight feared to have drowned.

“The Navy went there this morning[Saturday] and searched the whole day but they saw nothing except wrecked boat with dead animals in it,” the PR Manager of Bui Dam Authority, Chery Lawson-Adamu reported, adding search and rescue efforts continue for the missing persons Sunday.

He fears chances for the eight surviving the wreck is fading as no human being can survive beyond 30 minutes underwater.