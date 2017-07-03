Alligator ‘Mysteriously’ Creeps Into A Home In Kumasi (Photos)

Related Stories Residents of Kokoase near Abrepo Junction in the Bantama constituency were thrown into a state of shock on Sunday morning when they saw a live reptile in a neighbour’s house.



According to reports, a young woman identified as Maame Kyerewaa spotted the live alligator when she attempted to sweep the compound.



According to residents, there is no river or a lake near the house the alligator was found.



Maame Kyerewaa was unable to tell the number of days the alligator has been living in the house.



Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo reported that some residents are linking the alligator to a ‘god’ which has visited them.



The Landlord insisted that the alligator be killed but some residents objected to the idea suggesting that the elders perform some rituals to the ‘gods’ to allow the alligator disappear on its own.