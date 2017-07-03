Owusu-Ankomah Presents Letters Of Credence To Queen Elizabeth

Related Stories Ghana’s High Commissioner to London, who is in charge of the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has presented his letters of credence to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at a short ceremony at the Buckingham Palace in London.



The new High Commissioner arrived in London some two weeks ago to begin a four-year tenure as the Head of the Ghana Mission in the UK and Ireland.



He presented the letter of recall of his predecessor, Mr Victor Smith, before presenting his Instrument of Commission to Queen Elizabeth.



He was accompanied by his wife and some senior members of staff of the mission.



Present at the ceremony was the UK Permanent Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Sir Simon McDonald.



Led by the Marshall of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr Alistair Harrison, Mr Owusu-Ankomah, together with his wife, rode in a horse-drawn carriage from the Ghana Mission in Belgravia Square to the Buckingham Palace.



Receiving the letters of credence, Queen Elizabeth wished the High Commissioner a successful tenure.



Mr Owusu-Ankomah, for his part, thanked the Queen for the honour and conveyed cordial greetings from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana to her.



Reception



After the presentation ceremony, a reception was held in Mr Owusu-Ankomah’s honour at the mission, which drew the participation of members of the Diplomatic Corps, opinion leaders, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, political party representatives, the clergy and a cross-section of the public.



In a brief speech, the new High Commissioner expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana for the trust reposed in him.



He pledged his unflinching commitment towards a better economic and political relationship between Ghana and the UK, saying he would work to encourage investors from the UK to invest in Ghana and help promote trade ties.



He encouraged Ghanaians living in the UK and Ireland to cooperate with him to facilitate effective and friendly consular programmes for them.