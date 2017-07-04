Galamsey Pit Swallows 19 At Nsuta; 14 Feared Dead

Related Stories Fourteen small-scale illegal miners (galamsey) at Nsuta, near Prestea in the Prestea/Huni-Valley District in the Western Region are feared dead after they were trapped in a caved-in mining pit on Sunday evening.



More than five of their colleagues, however, escaped the tragedy, according to the police at Prestea, who received the report about the incident at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday.



Police Superintendent (Supt), Mr Atsu Dzineku, the Prestea District told Graphic Online’s Akwasi Ampratwum-Mensah that that the police had been able to interrogate five of the unhurt persons but could not provide their names as well as those reportedly trapped and feared dead.



80-meter pit



He further indicated that the five and the others yet to be traced as well as the 14 were coming out of the 80-meter deep pit to take their supper and return only for the incident to happen.



Supt Dzineku again explained that the five persons and the others, set out from the pit earlier around 5:50 p.m. and while on their way up they heard a loud sound of a caving in behind their back only for them to realise later that their colleagues had been trapped.



According to the police officer, the police got information about the number of 14 suspected deceased from the Chairman of the small-scale miners association in the vicinity.



He said the police had already visited the scene of the accident and were still conducting their investigations into the matter.









