Man 30, Commits Suicide For Fear Of Losing Girlfriend

Related Stories A 30 year old man over the weekend, committed suicide at Axim, Western Region, over a misunderstanding with his girlfriend.



The deceased Kweku Mensah, who earns his living at the beach, is reportedly to have taken his life in connection with an unresolved issue between him and his girlfriend with whom he has two children.



Mr Jodi Nokoe, the President of the Axim Youth Alliance, who disclosed the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency, said family sources told him that Mensah’s girlfriend had threatened to curtail the relationship due a misunderstanding.



He said the deceased, unable to withstand the loss of his girlfriend, decided to terminate his life.



He was found hanging on a tree and the body has since been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital.