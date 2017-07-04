Be Patriotic And Quit Illegal Mining

Related Stories The Amansie West District Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. William Bediako Asare, has called for people engaged in illegal gold mining, popularly referred to as “galamsey” to be patriotic and quit the activity.



They should accept to respect the government’ ban to end the massive environmental destruction.



He indicated that the pollution of water bodies and degradation of forests and farmlands could have dire consequences and should not continue.



Mr. Asare was contributing to discussions at a town hall meeting held at Manso-Nkwanta, the district capital, by the Media Coalition Against Galamsey in partnership with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



The goal was to collate views on the way forward to promote responsible extraction of the nation’s mineral resources.

Issues that came up included the effects of illegal mining on the livelihood of the people and the environment.



Mr. Albert Quarm, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, said the government was not against mining but that it wanted things to be done properly.



It was important to make sure that rivers, streams and the vegetative cover were protected and mined out areas reclaimed.



The MP added that it was in everybody’s interest that the environment was protected.



Convener of the Coalition and Chief Executive of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Mr. Ken Ashigbey, rallied the people to stand solidly behind the government in its effort to find enduring solution to the ‘galamsey’ menace.



Nana Akrasi Frimpong, Manso-Nkwanta Anyinasehene, pledged the support of the chiefs to the fight against illegal mining in the area.