Aisha Huang Allegedly Visits Galamsey Sites At Night

Related Stories The Chinese woman believed to be deeply engaged in illegal mining in Ghana, commonly referred to as Galamsey queen, Aisha Huang appears to still be operating her galamsey business, this time through a consortium of her Ghanaian counterparts and visits the site at Obuasi Bepotenten only at night.



Mynewsgh.com can ascertain on Monday and Tuesday 26th and 27th June 2017 respectively, Aisha visited her site late in the night. She personally arrived in a white Toyota Fortuner vehicle both nights and inspected work being done.



She was confronted on Tuesday night by angry residents of the area when they spotted her at the site, but she claimed she had come to the area to service her mining equipment in order take them away.



When she realized the angry residents had massed up, she reportedly gave them some money in order to calm tempers and immediately fled the scene.



Meanwhile, the operating sounds of machines could be heard throughout the night in the area, a development some residents believe is related to the illegal mining activities government has directed everyone to stop.



Mynewsgh.com can also confirm that the other two Chinese nationals who were apprehended alongside Aisha had their passports tempered and were detained.



The two detainees were supposed to have been granted bail after their passports were retrieved.



Aisha Huang, who has acquired local names like – Aisha and Yaa Asantewaa – was reported to be boasting with her influence and has in time past boasted of how untouchable she was.



Aisha Huang returns to court on Friday July 6, 2017 facing charges which includes undertaking small scale mining operation contrary to section 99 (1) of the Minerals Commission act 2006, providing mining support without valid registration from the minerals commission, illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to section 24 of the immigration act, and disobedience of directives under the immigration act 2000 (Act 573).



The four other Chinese – Gao Jin Cheng, Lu Qi Ju, Haibin Gao and Zhang Zhipeng – have been charged with disobedience of directive given under the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573).