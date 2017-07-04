1 Dead In Republic Day Accident

Related Stories One person has died in an accident involving students of the Afia Serwaa Ampem Nurses’ Training School, Tafo Nyhiaeso, when they were returning from an excursion to Lake Bosomtwe at Abono in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti Region on Monday July 3.



The accident happened at about 4:30pm with 40 students on board the bus.



The injured have been taken to hospital for medical care.



An eyewitness who spoke on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday July 4 said the driver of the bus lost control of the steering resulting in the bus falling into a ditch.



He said personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service quickly rushed to the scene to rescue the victims.