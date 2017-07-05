UCC Male Students Behind High Rate Of Teenage Pregnancy...

Related Stories Male students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have been fingered as being behind the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the Cape Coast metropolis.



The Central region, especially the capital Cape Coast has in the past weeks received massive media attention for the wrong reasons as some teenage girls there are reportedly being paid Ghc1 and recharge cards in exchange for sex.



The region’s Social Welfare Department reported as many as 5000 teenage girls being pregnant in the region and according to a research by the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Cape Coast Branch the male students of the UCC are responsible for 80% of the pregnancies in the metropolis especially in the Amamoma, Apewosika, Kwesi Prah areas.



The said students, according to the report, lure the girls who are mostly from poor homes with money.



Some of the students, according to the report, impregnated as many as four girls in the area aged between 13-16 years.



The association is therefore calling for stiffer punishment for such students involved in the negative act in order to protect the future of the girls in such areas.



