AMA To Exhume Corpses Buried Without Permits

The Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) has warned that it will exhume corpses buried without permits at the various cemeteries in the Greater Accra metropolis.



In a statement released by the head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Nuumo Blafo III, on Tuesday July 4 it said some families connive with grave wardens to bury their corpses without paying for the grave space.



“The AMA is reminding the general public that it is illegal for people who have gone to bury their corpse to make payments to the cemetery wardens (sextons) for the allocation of burial space.



“All payments concerning the space in the AMA-managed cemeteries for burial are to be paid at the AMA Public Health Department at Adjabeng (adjacent Kingsway building) and not at the cemeteries.”



The AMA warned the public against making such payments to its grave wardens as that could lead to the exhumation of their corpses and prosecution.