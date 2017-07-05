Government Urged To Muster Courage In Galamsey Fight

Related Stories The Reverend Isaiah Donkor, the Abeka District Head of Christ Apostolic Church International, has called on Ghanaians to support the Government in its fight against illegal mining, corruption and other social vices.



He urged Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to muster the political will to fight the menace which had eaten deep into the Ghanaian society.



Rev. Donkor made the call at the end of a 14-day ‘Fresh Oil’ conference in Accra on the theme: “The Jug of Oil Will Never Run Down.”



It was aimed at building the capacity of the participants and equip them both physically and mentally to enable them to overcome challenges to win more souls for Christ.



Rev. Donkor urged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that water bodies polluted and land degraded in the country were restored within his tenure which he could leave as his legacies.



He recalled the days when the Birim River in the Eastern Region was potable while other rivers like Tano, Pra and Ankobra were tourist attractions and pride of the country.



He said, however, that at present they had become a sea of dark brown water harbouring dangerous chemicals.



“Communities along the banks have all been deprived of water for farming and domestic use,” he said.



Rev. Donkor called on all religious institutions in the country to join the cause warning that churches risked importing water for baptism if the situation continued.



He said the church, as part of its social responsibility, had been supporting some junior high school pupils over the years to further their education.



Rev. Donkor appealed to the youth to desist from the get-rich-quick attitude and stick to the word of God to enable them to achieve their aims.