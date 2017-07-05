Accra - Jehovah's Witnesses will soon hold their annual regional conventions at the Accra Assembly Hall of Jehovah's, Baatsona, Spintex Road. They extend an open invitation for all to attend. The theme of this year's program is "Don't Give Up!"



Glory K. Bani, a convention spokesman, states: "Challenges in life can rob us of peace and even cause some to think about giving up." "Our conventions this year will benefit both Witnesses and non-Witnesses because it promises to empower individuals not only to keep enduring but also to cope with the challenges productively." The program is divided into 52 parts and will be presented in variety of formats, including brief discourses, interviews and short videos. Additionally, one segment of a three-part feature film entitled Remember the Wife of Lot will be shown each afternoon. A highlight of the program will be the chairman's address on Friday morning, entitled "We Must Not Give Up - Especially Now!"



Starting the weekend of 14th July 2017, and continuing for the next 16 weeks, Jehovah's Witnesses will extend personal invitations to everyone from Accra, Tema, and surrounding areas to attend the convention. Locally, all of the area's 538 congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses will help distribute printed invitations to the convention. There Is no admission fee. Conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses are supported entirely by voluntary donations.

The first of 16 three-day events to be held in Accra will begin Friday, July 14th 2017, at 9:20 a.m. An estimated 85,000 will come to the Accra Assembly Hall for the Bible-based programs. Jehovah's Witnesses in Ghana are organizing 139 conventions - in 9 languages - in 35 cities. Worldwide, there are over 8,000,000 Witnesses in more than 115,000 congregations.



The Three-Day Program Will Include :-

Talks and Interviews: See how God 'supplies endurance" to all sorts of people, even today.- Romans 15:5



Multimedia: Discover how the Bible and even nature teach lessons about how to endure.



Feature Film: Each afternoon, follow the story of a family who learns why Jesus said: "Remember the wife of Lot." - Luke 17:32



Convention Theme:-



Don't Give Up! What good reasons do you have not to give up hope? Learn the answer from the Bible at a public discourse to be presented on Sunday morning with the theme "Never Give Up Hope!"



*See a complete programme schedule and watch a VIDEO about our conventions at www.jw.org.



You are warmly welcome.