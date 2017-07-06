Kuntunse Gets New Chief

Related Stories The Teshie Traditional Area Council in the Greater Accra Region has inducted Nii Ayikuma Teiku Ban II, as the new Chief for the Kutunse Traditional Area.



Nii Teiku Ban II, who hails from the Abola Piam We (Clan) in the Ga Traditional Area, is meant to ensure that the Kutunse Traditional Area gets to its promised land within his tenure on the paramountcy.



The chief’s induction was in recognition of his past contributions towards the development of the Kutunse Traditional Area when he was the Asafoatse of the area



There are great expectations that the former Asafoatse continues with his kind developmental gesture for community members in the area.



Speaking to the media, the newly installed Chief thanked the chiefs and people of the Kutunse Traditional Area and the Ga State for the confidence reposed in him.



He appealed to all government agencies to assist the area to bring about development.



In appreciation, the chief and his elders last week paid a courtesy call on the Teshie Traditional Council to pay homage to his ancestral motherland.



