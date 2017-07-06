AMA Threatens To Exhume Corpses Buried Without Permits

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has admonished residents within the metropolis to desist from acquiring burial space from cemetery wardens instead of the assembly.



AMA in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Num Blafo III, said it was illegal to deal with the cemetery wardens, and that “all payments concerning the space in the AMA managed cemeteries for burial, are to be paid at the AMA Public Health Department at Adjabeng (adjacent Kingsway building) and not at the cemeteries.”



“The attention of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has been drawn to illegal activities of some individuals at the public cemeteries within the AMA.The AMA is reminding the general public that, it is illegal for people who have gone to bury their corpse (dead) to make payments to the cemetery wardens (sextons) for the allocation of burial space.”



The statement further cautioned that, persons who do not heed to the AMA’s advice will be prosecuted and have their buried relatives removed.



“In addition, all burial permits should have a hologram and receipts of payment made available for verification before burial at the cemeteries. Persons who bury their corpses without going through the proper procedure shall be prosecuted and the corpse removed,” the statement added.