Rescuers Abandon Search For Trapped Miners Following Heavy Rains

Rescue work to recover bodies of trapped miners in a pit at Nsuta-Prestea in the Western Region has been halted following heavy rains in the area.



Seventeen (17) persons were reported to have been trapped in the pit that caved on illegal miners four days ago but the team was able to retrieve only one body on Wednesday morning.



Efforts to retrieve more bodies hit a snag after a heavy downpour in the area which is similar to the one that resulted in the mine collapse compelling authorities to call off the operation.



Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio on Wednesday revealed that a rescue team at the collapsed mining site had made some success.



“Thankfully we have been able to locate them this morning and we are asking more of the illegal miners who know the pit well to immediately come and help us to retrieve the bodies. It is believed all of them are dead but we do not want to draw that conclusion…..some of them may be in coma and we need to take them to hospital with the hope of resuscitating them”, he revealed on Okay Fm.



But the police who were part of the operation, called off the exercise for fear of putting the lives of the rescuers in danger.



They are however hoping to resume today Thursday July 6, 2017.