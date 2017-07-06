Man Fined GH21,600 For Stealing

Related Stories An eighteen year-old unemployed, Gideon Kwaw, has been fined 21,600 Ghana cedis by a Tarkwa circuit court for stealing.



He pleaded guilty to the charge, and the court convicted him to the fine and in default would serve 40 months imprisonment.



The convict who committed a similar offense was recently ordered by the same court to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.



He would therefore serve another 40 months imprisonment for going against that bond.



Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, prosecuting, told the court that on August 3, 2015, one Comfort Alliance, a witness in the case travelled to Half Assin and left her shop under the care of her children.



She said on the same at about 10:00 am her daughter informed her on phone that thieves had broken into their home and made away with 85 Ghana cedis, a 32 inch flat screen television and Toshiba laptop all valued 2,985 cedis.



The Prosecutor said the witness reported the case to the Tarkwa police station for further investigation.



Chief Inspector Anaman said on June 14 this year, Gideon was arrested on a different theft issue and whilst begin questioned he told the police that he stole the items mentioned.



The convict added he sold the television to his uncle Daniel Monny for 250 cedis and the laptop to his friend who is an ex-convict for another 250 cedis.



She said Monny was arrested for interrogation, but the stolen item was however not found in his room but was charged for dishonestly receiving.



He pleaded not guilty and has since been granted bail in the sum of 2,000 Ghana cedis with a surety.



