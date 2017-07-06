132 Pregnant Women In Tema Test HIV Positive In 2016

Related Stories One-hundred and thirty-two pregnant women in the Tema Metropolis tested positive to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) between January and December, 2016.



The figure shows an increase over the 107 and 110 recorded in the Metropolis in 2015 and 2014 respectively.



Madam Kathrine Dedo Kwao, HIV/AIDS Coordinator at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.



Madam Kwao said out of 14,899 registrants for Antenatal Clinic, 9,833 underwent the compulsory Preventive Mother To Child Testing (PMTCT) out of which 132 tested positive to the virus.



She indicated that a total of 135 pregnant women were given the Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) as treatment while 58 of them received the ARVs as prophylaxis.



Touching on the HIV Testing and Counselling (HTC) trends in the Metropolis, she said out of the 2,758 males and 3,556 who were given pretest information and tested, 519 and 867 males and females respectively tested positive



She added that those tested positive showed an increase over the 431 for males and 846 for females in 2015.



Madam Kwao further indicated that 1,812 males and females were also screened for tuberculosis, a major opportunistic disease associated with HIV/AIDS, during the period.