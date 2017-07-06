50-Yr-Old Farmer Sentenced 20 Years For Impregnating 13-Yr Old Girl (Photo)

Related Stories The Techiman Circuit Court has sentenced a 50-year-old farmer to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling, impregnating and eloping with a 13-year-old.



Father of the victim narrated that the accused approached him for accommodation and job. He agreed to offer him help.



But his guest eloped with his 13-year-old daughter about two years ago from the Western region and resettled with her in Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region.The incident happened when the victim's parents were both away on errands.



A neighbour saw the accused and the then 11-year-old young girl leaving the community with their luggage and several attempts to trace the whereabouts of their daughter proved futile, the victim's father further explained.



A relative to the victim who resides in Techiman saw the accused and hinted the victim's father leading to the arrest of the accused. The 13-year-old victim is a mother of one and is currently pregnant.



The presiding judge his Lordship Alexander Graham sentenced Kwame Kyere based on the account that he has defiled, impregnated and eloped with the victim 13-year-old victim.



His Lordship Alexander Graham used the court to appeal to the Gender Ministry to take care of the girl and her unborn baby.



The father of the girl has also appealed to the government to support him cater for the girl since she is already pregnant and is having a child with the accused.



