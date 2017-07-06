'I Will Not Proceed On Leave' – EC Finance Director

The Director of Finance of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Kwaku Asamoah, will “not proceed on leave” as directed by the Chair of the election management body, Mrs Charlotte Osei, upon the directions of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) which is investigating a case of financial misappropriation against three top officials of the commission.



Mr Asamoah is one of the three top officials under investigation in connection with the alleged misappropriation of GHS480,000 being eight months of workers’ endowment contributions.



The money was allegedly withdrawn from the Endowment Fund of the EC between 2012 and 2013 by the three officials during the tenure of retired EC Chair Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan.



The two other officials involved in the case are the commission’s Deputy Chairperson F&A, Georgina Opoku Amankwah, and Chief Accountant Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi. They were expected to have reimbursed the Fund before Dr Afari Gyan’s exit from office but did not do so until Mrs Osei took office upon her predecessor’s retirement.



Acting Executive Director of EOCO, ACP K. K Amoah (Rtd), in a letter written to the EC Chair dated 4 July, 2017, said: “This office would be grateful if you could direct the officers listed above to proceed on leave while investigations proceed.”



In response to EOCO’s request, Mrs Osei, who resumed worked on Wednesday 5 July, 2017, wrote to the three officers saying: “As you are aware, the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) is investigating the loss of about GHS480,000 from the staff Endowment Fund. Pursuant to this investigation, EOCO has requested that I direct you to proceed on leave while the investigation proceeds. This is to ensure the integrity of the investigation. During the period of your leave, please be advised that you are not to undertake any business on behalf of the commission or access any information from the commission until the investigations are concluded. By this letter, may I ask you to proceed on leave immediately.”



However, a separate letter from the Director of Finance read: “I wish to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 5 July directing me to proceed on leave pending the EOCO investigation into an alleged loss of about GHS480,000 from the staff Endowment Fund.

As you are aware, I wish to state on record again that I was neither at post as Director of Finance nor was I in any position to influence management’s decision regarding financial administration of the Endowment Fund during the period of the alleged loss. I am, therefore, in no position to influence the integrity of the investigation as stated in your letter while at post since I have no involvement in the alleged loss.

Madam, assuming without admitting that officers who inherit problems they have no knowledge of from their predecessor are made to proceed on leave, then on the principle of fairness, all management staff in the same position must equally proceed on leave. I wish to courteously submit that subsequent to my assumption of duty as Director of Finance, there has not been any incident of the same or similar nature.”