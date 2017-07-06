Snail Seller Who Raised 'Alarm' On Major Mahama Discharged By Court

Related Stories The snail seller, who raised the "alarm," that the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was a suspected armed robber, was Thursday discharged by the Accra Central District Court.



Akosua Takyiwaa, alias Maame Bono, was discharged together with 12 other people, whom the prosecution now wants to use as witnesses.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr George Amegah made this known in court on Thursday, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.



Takyiwaa, according to the police who thought Major Mahama was a suspected armed robber raised the "alarm" on May 29, 2017 after she spotted his sidearm while he was taking out money to pay for snails he had bought from her.



Meanwhile, the woman who was seen taking close shots of the late Major Mahama’s body, Vivian Asahene is among the 19 whom prosecutors have now decided to prosecute.



The nineteen standing trial are:



1. William Baah, assembly man;



2. Yaw Annor, mason;



3. Akwasi Baah, famer;



4. Kwame Tuffuor, driver;



5. Akwasi Asante, famer;



6. Joseph Appiah-Kubi, driver;



7. Kwadwo Animah, mason;



8. Philip Badu, prison assistant;



9. Kofi Nyame, farmer;



10. Michael Anim;



11. Bernard Asamoah, driver’s apprentice;



12. Ebenezer Appiah;



13. Charles Quainin, vulganizer operator;



14. Anthony Amoah, okada operator;



15. Bismark Donkor, farmer;



16. Kwame Agyei, farmer;



17. Solomon Sackey, carpenter;



18. John Bosie, driver’s apprentice;



19. Vivian Asahene, unemployed