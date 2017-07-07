17 Suspected Prostitutes Arrested At Circle; Attempts To Attack The Police (Photos)

Police in Accra have arrested 17 women, including two nursing mothers, suspected of engaging in prostitution at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last night.

The Nima Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye confirmed the arrests to Citi News, revealing that several used condoms were retrieved, following a search of some of the rooms. “Yesterday we conducted the exercise between the hours of 10 and 12 pm.They are being screened for the necessary offences.

Meanwhile we are holding them for the offences of prostitution. “We monitored the [suspects]; they were soliciting for prostitution, the way they were dressed, their demeanor – they themselves have admitted it. Some of the women, when they saw us, fled. The men also fled. We inspected some of the rooms and we seized condoms including used ones from them.” Nine men were also arrested in the sting after they attacked the police officers who were rounding up the suspected prostitutes. “When we were effecting the arrests, they attempted to attack us so we had to fight back by firing about two warning shots to scare them.

In the process, we were able to bring them under control,” Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye said.