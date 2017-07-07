KLM, Air France Told To Reverse 'Ghana Must Go' Bag Ban

Related Stories The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) is calling on KLM and Air France to rescind its racist decision to ban the use of matted woven bags by travellers on their flights.



In a letter addressed to the Country Director of KLM-Royal Dutch Airline, Head of Programmes and Research at CPA, Nana Prempeh, said the action by the airlines is “an insult to our identity as Ghanaians and Africans in general who use these matted bags which are by our own make”.



The letter said: “This decision is discriminatory, racist in nature, and offends our rights of choice”.



CPA explained that matted bags over the years have become an African pride and are widely used in West Africa, made popular by Ghanaian and Nigerian travellers, adding: “It has become our way of life, and a travelling companion to many Ghanaian and West Africans across continents.”



CPA said: “It’s quite intriguing why these matted bags are allowed on other similar flights to Europe and around the world but being banned on Sky Team’s KLM and Air France flights.”



They are, therefore, seeking “the immediate cancellation of this discriminatory directive as it infringes on individual taste and preference” adding: “It is not fair, it is distasteful and seemingly discriminatory”.









