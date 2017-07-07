Pressure on IGP to Arrest Killers Of Ardeyman Chief

Related Stories Family members of the late Development Chief of Ardeyman in Accra, Nii Tetteh Sarbah, who was killed by unknown assailants in his bedroom, have piled pressure on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to arrest the prime suspects of this heinous crime.



Speaking in an interview with Today yesterday in Accra, the family members noted that their call on the IGP has become necessary because the alleged prime suspects who are Mr. George Ofori Quaye, Ansah Brother and Nii Okai Amass had not been arrested and prosecuted.



They fumed that the suspects were now walking free on the streets of Ardeyman, Bortianor and Sowutuom, even although “we have furnished the police with the relevant evidence on these persons.”



These suspects, according to them, are ringleaders of the United National Land Guards Group based in Botianor and Sowutuom, adding that they are the same people who took part in the Oshiea shooting and killing incident.



They pointed out that some of the twenty-one people who have been remanded in police custody by the Adjabeng District Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo for the murder of the chief are not the prime suspects in the killing of Nii Tetteh Sarbah.



The 21 suspects include Asafoatse Neequaye Kortey, Musah Mohammed, Rahim Yakubu, James Laryea, Michael Akumeh, Prince Kwesi Boateng, Dzaatse Nii Okai-Koifio and David Sampah.



The others are Solomon Atoh, Abel Bortey, Abraham Ofori, Emmanuel Aryee, Enoch Atoh, Ezekiel Nii Ayeequaye Tetteh, Eric Aryeequaye Armah and Frank Okine.



The rest are Derrick Kwabena Mensah, Prince Okine, Joseph Oblitey Commey, Nathanial Ayah and Henry Cresil.



All of them have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder and two counts of attempted murder after they allegedly tried to kill two other persons identified as Jonathan Aryeteey and Kojo Richard.



To this end, the family members called for a swift action on the part of the IGP to order the arrest of the main killers of the chief.