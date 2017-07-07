Poor Quality Of Raw Water Forces GWCL To Cut Down On Water Production

Related Stories Poor quality of raw water at the Barekese Dam in the Ashanti Region has forced the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to cut down on its water production, causing intermittent water supply to some homes in the region.



Officials of the company attributed the current poor water quality level to the recent downpour in the region, a notice issued Friday said.



“The low production level is as a result of raw water quality challenges currently being experienced on the Treatment Plant following the recent downpour,” it explained.



The affected areas, mostly those within the low-pressure zone, included Atasomanso, Sokoban, Daban, Atonsu Bukro, Buokrom and New Suame.



It has thus apologised to the affected consumers for the inconvenience the situation might have caused them.



It is, however, unclear when it is likely for the raw water quality to normalize for full production to resume at the Barekese Treatment Plant but management of the company say it is working to address the challenge.



“Management wishes to assure the public that every effort is being made to address the production challenges within the shortest time possible in order to resume full production,” it assured.