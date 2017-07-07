Two held Over Theft of Tricycle

Related Stories Two men have been arrested and detained by the Juaso police over an alleged failed attempt to steal a tricycle at Bankame in the Asante-Akim South District.



Their names were given as Nasiru Yaya and Akwasi Addae.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Anyani, the District Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that one other suspect, identified only as Yaw, managed to slip through.



The three rode on a motorbike from Ofoase to Bankame at about 0120 hours on Tuesday, July 04, to steal a tricycle belonging to Mr. Emmanuel Kwaku Amoako.



Before they could escape with it, they were spotted by a witness in the case who raised the alarm.



DSP Anyani said some young people pursued, caught up and arrested the pair but their other colleague managed to flee on a motorbike.



He said they were making every necessary effort to arrest and bring to justice the fugitive suspect.



He appealed to the people to give strong support to the police in the crime fight - flag up criminals to the police.



