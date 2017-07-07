Logistical Constraint Affecting Fight Against Filth At KMA

Related Stories The metropolitan engineer for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr. Emmanuel Addison has said, they can only work effectively to improve the sanitation problems within the metropolis where there are logistics.



“Logistical constraint and human resources are the major problems making it impossible for us to deliver on our mandate as engineers”, he revealed on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.



“The nine sub-metros staff are only up to twenty-nine and we do not have the required logistics to work. ….also unnecessary interference in our work from some chiefs and so called opinion leaders are among our challenges”, Mr. Emmanuel Addison indicated.



The Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi has recently been in the news due to bad drainage and poor road network with residents blaming and calling for the head of Mr. Emmanuel Addison as metro engineer.



“You can only fire me when I have logistics to work but I am not delivering. The President has even indicated that you should hire and fire and you can fire me if I am not delivering when logistics are available”, he said.



Mr. Emmanuel Addison therefore suggested to government to engage the services of national service personnel to assist the few staff to do monitoring and pay them with Internal Generated Funds.



“Everybody who applies for building permits pays something small and part of that amount can be used to pay them and also create jobs for the people so that monitoring will be constant”.



The engineer also indicated that they need proper identification to boost their confidence level at work.



“Sometimes people erecting unauthorized structures turn hostile towards us because they do not see us coming from our offices. We will need branded vehicles, Identification Cards and branded t-shirts so they can understand what we are doing”, he appealed.