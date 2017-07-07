State Institutions Urged To Limit Control Over Schools.

Related Stories Consultor to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace at the Vatican, Sir Knight Dr Lawrence Honny, has challenged state institutions to limit their control over schools in setting out and monitoring broad policies.



This, he said, would give school managements the space required to come out with innovations.



Speaking during the unveiling of the Vision and Mission Statements of St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, he observed that Catholic education, was rooted in faith and teaches that God exists in everything good.



