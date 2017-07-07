Denkyira-Obuasi Chief Angry With Korankye Ankrah Over Curse Prophecy

Related Stories General Overseer of Royal House Chapel, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has incurred the wrath of Nana Adjei Nkyire II, Chief of Denkyira-Obuasi over his prophecy that youth of the town are cursed and as a result no leader can ever emerge from there.



Nana Adjei Nkyire II who described the prophecy as a hollow one, said it should not have come from a respected man of God of his calibre who is expected to win souls for Christ.



“Whatever someone is saying is out of the line. If he or she is a man of God and is coming up with such an issue what about those who came there to baptize the people,” he said.



Sam Korankye Ankrah last week during a 30-day prayer and fasting event at Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God Church, East Legon, said the people of Denkyira-Obuasi have been cursed by God and as a result cannot produce any leader for killing Major Maxwell Mahama in cold blood.



Major Maxwell Mahama was murdered in cold blood after he was mistaken for an armed robber by some youth in Denkyira-Boase a month ago. His death left the country in a state of shock as most individuals could not fathom why fellow Ghanaians could subject their fellow human being to such brutish act.



Chiefs and Elders of Denkyira-Boase community appeased their gods and cleansed their land of any foul spirit.



But Rev. Ankrah prophesied that nobody in Denkyira-Obuasi will grow past 33-years.



He added that the community will not produce any leader throughout this generation and later generations to come indicating that they will only be saved if they fast for three days and have powerful men of God lead them through prayers.



But the chief has taken an exception to his prophecy.



