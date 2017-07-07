5 Communities Up In Arms Against Newmont …Prepare For Massive Demonstration

Related Stories Five mining communities in the Asutifi North District, where multi-national mining company, Newmont Gold Ghana Limited operates have hinted at plans to launch a massive demonstration against the company for flouting an employment agreement with the locals in the area.



The five communities: Kenyase 1 And 2, Ntotroso, Gyedu, Wamaheneso, are represented by the United Youth of Affected Mining Communities (UYMAC), which seek to front and address issues bothering them on various mining activities.



According to the acting Chairman for UYMAC, Kennedy Adu Agyei, Newmont, despite their agreed terms, had neglected unemployed youths in their communities in an upcoming underground mining operation where there are employment opportunities.



Mr. Agyei said on 13TH December, last year, they met with Newmont and were assured that locals would be recruited and well trained them for the upcoming underground mining, but the company had again ignored unemployed youths from the five communities and had rather employed foreigners from Kyerano , Oboasi and other areas for the job.



“They have planned going underground mining. Currently, they are in negotiations with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for permit, but we believe Newmont ought to have met representatives of the various communities to address our concerns. We are going to take a very hot demonstration against Newmont, African Underground Mining services (AUMS) DRA and its sub-contractors who are intimidating the indigenous people of the land, he cautioned.



Morse so, a premier community based human rights and environmental mining advocate, Waccam has released a damning report on mining activities in the Asutifi North District, indicting Newmont’s operations; for adversely impacting lives in the area.



According to Waccam, “since the start of mining in the Asutifi North District by the multi-national company, the women have been denied access to potable water, farmlands and other means of economic livelihood”.



Meanwhile, efforts to reach Newmont’s Director of Communications, Mrs. Ayitevie Adikie, for the company’s official reaction to the story, proved futile as calls to her telephone were not answered as at the time of filing this story.



