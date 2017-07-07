Queen Mother Suspends 6 Market Women…For Selling 4 Fingers Of Plantain For GH¢10.00

Related Stories The Paramount Queen mother of Ahafo Hwidiem in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Ataa Adwoa Agyeiwaa has Suspended 6(Six) market women for selling 4 fingers of Plantain at the cost of GH¢ 10.00 whereas others sell it for GH ¢4.00 on the open Market.



The queen mother said she had received a lot of complaints from several people and that it was time for her to take an action against them.



“I didn’t take the decision alone. I consultation with the market queen mother and the Hwidiem traditional council but as the head of the women, I had to announce the suspension to them,” Nana Adwoa Agyeiwaa said.



Ahafo Hwidiem, she said, is a predominantly farming community and therefore wondered why some people could be so wicked to put killer prices on their foodstuff.



Speaking to the New Crusading GUIDE on why she believed the suspension is legitimate, Nana Ataa Adwoa Agyeiwaa, disclosed that Hwidiem was a district capital and strangers have travelled far and near to work to improve the growth of the town, so it would be bad if the prices of commodities like foodstuff were higher.



“I don’t have any personal problem with them,” the queen mother said, “but their demeanor as people who do not adhere to advices will compel other people to do same should they continue to sell the foodstuff.”



She charged Ghanaians not to do things with their own decision because it will affect all if those decisions are not favorable.