Duffuor Gives NSMQ Winners GH¢25k

Founder Of EIB Network, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has donated an amount of GH¢ 25, 000.00 to the winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz.



Dr Duffuor, who is an old student of the prestigious Prempeh College, spent the afternoon with the winners at the Tang Palace Hotel after which cash of GH¢ 25,000.00 meant for the students was presented to the headmaster of the school.



The former Finance Minister admonished the contestants, who made the school proud, to continue with their hard work and ensure that they keep God first in all their endeavours.



The 2001 year group of the Ashanti Region-based senior high school also presented an amount of GH¢ 5,000.00 to the winners yesterday.



The keenly contested quiz competition which was held at the National Theatre last Thursday saw Prempeh win with 53 points.



They took home a cash prize of GH¢ 40,000.00 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank.