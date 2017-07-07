Death Trap At Opera Square

Related Stories The heirs of the late Adekvei Allotey Estate have petitioned the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Chief Engineer of the Building Inspectorate to demolish a dilapidated three storey building located at Opera Square in Accra, which they say is a death trap that could collapse any moment.



The three storey structure, they say, poses a national disaster due to its dilapidated nature, unless it is immediately pulled down to save the situation.



The three storey building, identified as H/No D809/3 located at Opera Square in the Accra business district, would likely cause a great havoc and loss of life if it should collapse in any event.



This, they argued, was evidenced by protruding rusted iron rods, various cracks and crevices of the structural works and weak foundation.



The petition, copied to the AMA, the Town and Country Planning, the IGP, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Director of CID, said the immediate danger posed by the building merits an expedite attention by the authorities to save lives and property.